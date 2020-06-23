Lamborghini SCV12 looks like a good time and a half

It will pack over 830 horsepower and be regulated to track use only.

Here's your first look at Lamborghini's new supercar, the SCV12.

It's sure to a wild thing with over 830 horsepower.

There's a naturally aspirated V12 mounted in the middle to make all the power.

The SCV12 will be for the track only.

Lamborghini Squadra Corse ensured it will be a real monster on the track with a carbon-fiber chassis and  some wild aerodynamics.

Each owner will get person tutoring from five-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro.

We'll see the full debut this summer.

