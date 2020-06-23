It will pack over 830 horsepower and be regulated to track use only.
Here's your first look at Lamborghini's new supercar, the SCV12.
It's sure to a wild thing with over 830 horsepower.
There's a naturally aspirated V12 mounted in the middle to make all the power.
The SCV12 will be for the track only.
Lamborghini Squadra Corse ensured it will be a real monster on the track with a carbon-fiber chassis and some wild aerodynamics.
Each owner will get person tutoring from five-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Emanuele Pirro.
We'll see the full debut this summer.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Lamborghini SCV12 looks like a good time and a half
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.