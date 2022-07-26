Lamborghini Sterrato Is an Outrageous Off-Road Huracan

We haven't forgotten Lamborghini's 2019 Huracan Sterrato concept. Apparently, Lambo hasn't either, dropping a new video featuring the crazy rally supercar today.
Lamborghini reminds fans that it's still hard at work perfecting the Huracan Sterrato, releasing a video teasing the off-road supercar this week.
However, the concept boasts a taller, rally suspension with 47 millimeters of ground clearance.
The taller ride makes way for off-road tires wrapped around 20-inch wheels. Wide fender flares and strong skidplates help protect the Sterrato as it rips up gravel roads.
No plans have been announced to build the concept, but a video released this week showcases the Sterrato racing a mountain bike over trails and across an open field.