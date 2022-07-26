X
Lamborghini Sterrato Is an Outrageous Off-Road Huracan

We haven't forgotten Lamborghini's 2019 Huracan Sterrato concept. Apparently, Lambo hasn't either, dropping a new video featuring the crazy rally supercar today.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Beyond the Concrete
Lamborghini reminds fans that it's still hard at work perfecting the Huracan Sterrato, releasing a video teasing the off-road supercar this week.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Beyond the Concrete
Based on the Huracan Evo, the Sterrato features a 640-horsepower naturally aspirated V10 engine.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Beyond the Concrete
However, the concept boasts a taller, rally suspension with 47 millimeters of ground clearance.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Beyond the Concrete
The taller ride makes way for off-road tires wrapped around 20-inch wheels. Wide fender flares and strong skidplates help protect the Sterrato as it rips up gravel roads.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato in Beyond the Concrete
No plans have been announced to build the concept, but a video released this week showcases the Sterrato racing a mountain bike over trails and across an open field.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato static rendering
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato concept first debuted back in March 2019.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato static rendering
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato static rendering
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato static rendering
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato power-sliding through the dirt
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato power-sliding through the dirt
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato power-sliding through the dirt
