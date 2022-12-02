Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Looks Just Like the Concept

Lamborghini this week unveiled the Huracan Sterrato.
In the simplest terms, the Huracan Sterrato is a Lamborghini Huracan that's been modified for better capability off-road.
One look is all you need to confirm that, as the Sterrato rides 1.7 inches higher than a traditional Huracan.
The car's track has been widened, too, by 1.1 inches in the front and 1.3 inches in the rear.
It looks pretty beefy, too, thanks to wider fenders, reinforced door sills and additional underbody protection.
There's also a pretty sizable air intake above the engine and behind the cabin, which helps keep dust from entering the intake, as well as some additional forward-facing lights on the nose.
Under the engine cover is a 5.2-liter V10 producing 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, which is sent to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
It'll reach 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds and it tops out at 160 mph.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be limited to just 1,499 examples, and production will kick off in February.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.