Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato Looks Just Like the Concept

This high-riding supercar doesn't look all that different from the concept that was first previewed in 2019, and that's a good thing.

andrewkrok.jpg
Andrew Krok
andrewkrok.jpg

Andrew Krok

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
1 of 16 Lamborghini

Lamborghini this week unveiled the Huracan Sterrato.     

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
2 of 16 Lamborghini

In the simplest terms, the Huracan Sterrato is a Lamborghini Huracan that's been modified for better capability off-road.     

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
3 of 16 Lamborghini

One look is all you need to confirm that, as the Sterrato rides 1.7 inches higher than a traditional Huracan.     

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
4 of 16 Lamborghini

The car's track has been widened, too, by 1.1 inches in the front and 1.3 inches in the rear.     

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
5 of 16 Lamborghini

It looks pretty beefy, too, thanks to wider fenders, reinforced door sills and additional underbody protection.     

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
6 of 16 Lamborghini

There's also a pretty sizable air intake above the engine and behind the cabin, which helps keep dust from entering the intake, as well as some additional forward-facing lights on the nose.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
7 of 16 Lamborghini

Under the engine cover is a 5.2-liter V10 producing 602 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque, which is sent to all four wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.     

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
8 of 16 Lamborghini

It'll reach 60 mph from a standstill in just 3.4 seconds and it tops out at 160 mph.    

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
9 of 16 Lamborghini

The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be limited to just 1,499 examples, and production will kick off in February.    

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
10 of 16 Lamborghini

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
11 of 16 Lamborghini
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
12 of 16 Lamborghini
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
13 of 16 Lamborghini
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
14 of 16 Lamborghini
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
15 of 16 Lamborghini
Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato
16 of 16 Lamborghini

