The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is a 640-horsepower convertible

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
Like the Evo coupe, the car's 5.2-liter V10 engine that now produces 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.
Acceleration to 62 miles per hour takes just 3.1 seconds and the car will top out at 202 mph.
The Huracan Evo Spyder also gets major upgrades to its electronic controls for the adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering and all-wheel-drive system.
The company calls the new system Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale 2.0 and says it will offer "next-generation vehicle dynamic control."
The Huracan Evo Spyder wears a new front fascia with larger air intakes, new underbody aerodynamic guides and a redesigned diffuser, as well as new exhausts that exit higher up on the rear fascia.
The car shown here is wearing a new Verde Selvans paint color with 20-inch "Aesir" wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero rubber.
The car's power convertible top can be opened in just 17 seconds while driving at up to 31 mph.
The first deliveries begin in spring 2019. US pricing starts at $287,400 before options or taxes.
Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder.