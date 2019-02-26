The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is a 640-horsepower convertible

  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder
  • Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder will debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
1
of 24

Like the Evo coupe, the car's 5.2-liter V10 engine that now produces 640 horsepower and 442 pound-feet of torque.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
2
of 24

Acceleration to 62 miles per hour takes just 3.1 seconds and the car will top out at 202 mph.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
3
of 24

The Huracan Evo Spyder also gets major upgrades to its electronic controls for the adaptive dampers, rear-wheel steering and all-wheel-drive system.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
4
of 24

The company calls the new system Lamborghini Piattaforma Inerziale 2.0 and says it will offer "next-generation vehicle dynamic control."

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
5
of 24

The Huracan Evo Spyder wears a new front fascia with larger air intakes, new underbody aerodynamic guides and a redesigned diffuser, as well as new exhausts that exit higher up on the rear fascia.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
6
of 24

The car shown here is wearing a new Verde Selvans paint color with 20-inch "Aesir" wheels shod in Pirelli P Zero rubber.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
7
of 24

The car's power convertible top can be opened in just 17 seconds while driving at up to 31 mph.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
8
of 24

The first deliveries begin in spring 2019. US pricing starts at $287,400 before options or taxes.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
9
of 24

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder.

Published:Caption:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
10
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
11
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
12
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
13
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
14
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
15
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
16
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
17
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
18
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
19
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
20
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
21
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
22
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
23
of 24

Published:Photo:LamborghiniRead the article
24
of 24
Now Reading

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo Spyder is a 640-horsepower convertible

Up Next

Peugeot's new 208 is just too darn cute

Latest Stories

Ginetta reveals 600-hp, 200-mph car ahead of the Geneva Motor Show

Ginetta reveals 600-hp, 200-mph car ahead of the Geneva Motor Show

by
2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI priced from $26,890, undercutting GTI

2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI priced from $26,890, undercutting GTI

by
Italdesign reveals striking concept car ahead of Geneva Motor Show

Italdesign reveals striking concept car ahead of Geneva Motor Show

by
Kia EV concept will bring 21 in-car screens to Geneva Motor Show

Kia EV concept will bring 21 in-car screens to Geneva Motor Show

by
Polestar 2 vs. Tesla Model 3 vs. Jaguar I-Pace vs. Mercedes EQC: How do they stack up?

Polestar 2 vs. Tesla Model 3 vs. Jaguar I-Pace vs. Mercedes EQC: How do they stack up?

by