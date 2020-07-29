Lamborghini's Essenza SCV12 is an engine and not much else

With an engine this good, what more do you need?
This is the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12.
It's the company's track-only toy and it's a celebration of the V12.
Yes, it isn't road legal, but what kind of road could you really take advantage of 830 horsepower, anyway?
And trust me there's no room for baggage in here, anyway.
Nor any hint of Apple CarPlay.
The star is the 6.5-liter V12 engine, which is a stressed member of the package.
That means there's no real frame back here, just engine and transmission and suspension.
What more do you need?
Underneath is a carbon-fiber monocoque, keeping the weight low.
Only 40 will be made. Price? If you have to ask...
