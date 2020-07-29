Lamborghini's Essenza SCV12 is an engine and not much else

With an engine this good, what more do you need?

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
Lamborghini

This is the Lamborghini Essenza SCV12.

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
Lamborghini

It's the company's track-only toy and it's a celebration of the V12. 

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
Lamborghini

Yes, it isn't road legal, but what kind of road could you really take advantage of 830 horsepower, anyway? 

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
Lamborghini

And trust me there's no room for baggage in here, anyway.

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
Lamborghini

Nor any hint of Apple CarPlay.

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
Lamborghini

The star is the 6.5-liter V12 engine, which is a stressed member of the package. 

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
Lamborghini

That means there's no real frame back here, just engine and transmission and suspension. 

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
Lamborghini

What more do you need? 

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
Lamborghini

Underneath is a carbon-fiber monocoque, keeping the weight low. 

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
Lamborghini

Only 40 will be made. Price? If you have to ask...

Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
Lamborghini
