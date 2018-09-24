Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will make you green with envy

  • 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
This is the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ!

Photo:Lamborghini
It's a special edition of the Aventador that has a lot more tricks up its sleeve, tricks like ALA, which you can see in the rear wing here.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
The rear wing sucks in air through this center intake, which can then be ducted through the rear wing to reduce drag.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
The front uses a pair of vents to achieve the same result for front downforce and drag.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Look closely and you can see the vents in the front splitter.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
Of course, you won't need to look closely to see the massive side intakes for cooling.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
But really, this car is better appreciated from a distance. It's stunning, especially in its hero color, Verde Alceo.

Photo:Lamborghini
Giant, 20-inch wheels and tires provide plenty of grip, and a very aggressive look.

Photo:Lamborghini
Power comes from a revised, 6.5-liter V12. How much power? Try 759 horses!

Photo:Lamborghini
It's an epic toy on the track...

Photo:Lamborghini
...or on the street.

Photo:Lamborghini
Click through to see more of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.

Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
