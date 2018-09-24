Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will make you green with envy

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the 2019 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ!
It's a special edition of the Aventador that has a lot more tricks up its sleeve, tricks like ALA, which you can see in the rear wing here.
The rear wing sucks in air through this center intake, which can then be ducted through the rear wing to reduce drag.
The front uses a pair of vents to achieve the same result for front downforce and drag.
Look closely and you can see the vents in the front splitter.
Of course, you won't need to look closely to see the massive side intakes for cooling.
But really, this car is better appreciated from a distance. It's stunning, especially in its hero color, Verde Alceo.
Giant, 20-inch wheels and tires provide plenty of grip, and a very aggressive look.
Power comes from a revised, 6.5-liter V12. How much power? Try 759 horses!
It's an epic toy on the track...
...or on the street.
Click through to see more of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ.