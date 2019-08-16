Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, Huracan EVO GT Celebration dazzle

This is the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster.
The Roadster follows the SVJ 63 coupe.
As the name implies, 63 units globally.
The production figure corresponds with the Italian firm's founding year of 1963.
The car sports a set of matte titanium wheels.
There's a special carbon-fiber part that covers roof, engine cover, engine air vents, windshield surround and mirrors.
If the Aventador SVJ 63 isn't flashy enough, the Huracan EVO GT Celebration should do the trick.
It honors the Huracan EVO GT3 race car that's come off of two banner racing seasons.
The company said it will build 36 of these cars -- the sum of 24 and 12 to represent the EVO GT3's dominance on the track.
The wild green and orange livery is meant to evoke the GRT Grasser Racing Team livery.
