Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, Huracan EVO GT Celebration dazzle

  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracan EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration
  • Lamborghini Huracán EVO GT Celebration

This is the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
1
of 62

The Roadster follows the SVJ 63 coupe.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
2
of 62

As the name implies, 63 units globally.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
3
of 62

The production figure corresponds with the Italian firm's founding year of 1963.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
4
of 62

The car sports a set of matte titanium wheels.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
5
of 62

There's a special carbon-fiber part that covers roof, engine cover, engine air vents, windshield surround and mirrors.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
6
of 62

If the Aventador SVJ 63 isn't flashy enough, the Huracan EVO GT Celebration should do the trick.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
7
of 62

It honors the Huracan EVO GT3 race car that's come off of two banner racing seasons.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
8
of 62

The company said it will build 36 of these cars -- the sum of 24 and 12 to represent the EVO GT3's dominance on the track.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
9
of 62

The wild green and orange livery is meant to evoke the GRT Grasser Racing Team livery.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
10
of 62

Keep clicking to see more of both the SVJ 63 Roadster and EVO GT Celebration.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Lamborghini
11
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
27
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
28
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
29
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
30
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
31
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
32
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
33
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
34
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
35
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
36
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
37
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
38
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
39
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
40
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
41
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
42
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
43
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
44
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
45
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
46
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
47
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
48
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
49
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
50
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
51
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
52
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
53
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
54
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
55
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
56
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
57
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
58
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
59
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
60
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
61
of 62

Read the article
Published:Photo:Lamborghini
62
of 62
Now Reading

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, Huracan EVO GT Celebration dazzle

Up Next

Bugatti Centodieci celebrates 110 years of Bugatti by turning back time

Latest Stories

The 2020 Chevy Corvette is affordable, Monterey Car Week and more: Roadshow's week in review

The 2020 Chevy Corvette is affordable, Monterey Car Week and more: Roadshow's week in review

by
France's Wattway solar road proves to be a big, expensive failure

France's Wattway solar road proves to be a big, expensive failure

by
Quality issues lead NextMove to bail on its massive Tesla Model 3 order

Quality issues lead NextMove to bail on its massive Tesla Model 3 order

by
Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster ups the exclusivity factor

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster ups the exclusivity factor

by
James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 sells for $6.4M, working Q gadgets included

James Bond's Aston Martin DB5 sells for $6.4M, working Q gadgets included

by