These cars have the best incentives attached to them and represent the best deals on the market, according to TrueCar data.
TrueCar data shows us the best deals for new cars this Labor Day weekend based on the average incentives automaker laid on the hood of these particular models. A Suburban is available with $7,102 in incentives on average.
The Ford Fusion, now out of production, is ripe for deals with an average of $4,176 in incentives.
The Kia Optima will soon go away in favor of the new K5, and the brand has an average of $5,452 attached to the sedan in incentives.
Cadillac's luxury compact crossover features an average of $7,486 in incentives.
The big Ford Expedition touts incentives totaling $8,205 on average.
The much smaller Ford Escape boasts $4,582 in incentives this holiday weekend.
Chevy's midsize crossover features an average of $5,817 in incentives this weekend.
Nab a VW Tiguan with an average of $3,355 in incentives.
The small CX-3 gets even more affordable with an average of $3,322 in incentives.
The swanky Sonata features incentives averaging $4,018.
The Journey is rather old, but if you want one, the brand is putting an average of $4,902 on the hood of the crossover SUV.
The Hyundai Kona, a fine choice, boasts $3,420 in incentives.
Not our favorite subcompact crossover, the EcoSport can still be had with an average of $5,241.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: Grab a Labor Day deal on these new cars
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.