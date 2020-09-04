Grab a Labor Day deal on these new cars

These cars have the best incentives attached to them and represent the best deals on the market, according to TrueCar data.

Chevrolet Suburban
TrueCar data shows us the best deals for new cars this Labor Day weekend based on the average incentives automaker laid on the hood of these particular models. A Suburban is available with $7,102 in incentives on average.

Ford Fusion
The Ford Fusion, now out of production, is ripe for deals with an average of $4,176 in incentives.

Kia Optima
The Kia Optima will soon go away in favor of the new K5, and the brand has an average of $5,452 attached to the sedan in incentives.

Cadillac XT4
Cadillac's luxury compact crossover features an average of $7,486 in incentives.

Ford Expedition
The big Ford Expedition touts incentives totaling $8,205 on average.

Ford Escape
The much smaller Ford Escape boasts $4,582 in incentives this holiday weekend.

Chevrolet Blazer
Chevy's midsize crossover features an average of $5,817 in incentives this weekend.

Volkswagen Tiguan
Nab a VW Tiguan with an average of $3,355 in incentives.

Mazda CX-3
The small CX-3 gets even more affordable with an average of $3,322 in incentives.

Hyundai Sonata
The swanky Sonata features incentives averaging $4,018.

Dodge Journey
The Journey is rather old, but if you want one, the brand is putting an average of $4,902 on the hood of the crossover SUV.

Hyundai Kona
The Hyundai Kona, a fine choice, boasts $3,420 in incentives.

Ford EcoSport
Not our favorite subcompact crossover, the EcoSport can still be had with an average of $5,241.

