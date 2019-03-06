The Koenigsegg Jesko is a hyper hypercar

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Koenigsegg this week unveiled the Jesko at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show.
At the heart of the Jesko is a new 5.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 engine.
Thanks to some new turbochargers and other bits compared to the Agera RS, output is a meaty 1,280 horsepower -- on regular gas.
Throw some ethanol-heavy E85 into the mix, and that number rises to 1,600 horsepower.
Sending all that power to the rear wheels -- yes, just the rear wheels -- is perhaps the most clever nine-speed transmission on the planet.
Koenigsegg's Light Speed Transmission has nine forward gears and seven clutches, yet the whole package weighs less than your average dual-clutch gearbox at about 198 pounds.
The automaker says that simulations have seen the car eclipse the 300-mph mark
Of course, bringing those results to the real world introduce a whole host of complications, from tire compounds to location.
Only 125 will be built, and each will cost a hair under $3 million. Better start savin'.
