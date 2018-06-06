The Kitty Hawk Flyer takes to the skies on electric power

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Kitty Hawk Flyer is a single-seat aircraft designed for recreational users.
It seats just one person and has 10 electrically powered propellers.
Because the Flyer falls under the FAA's ultralight designation, no pilot's license is required to operate it.
The Flyer can travel at up to 20 mph, with flight times lasting 12 to 20 minutes depending on conditions.
Kitty Hawk plans to sell the Flyer, with presales open now. No price has yet been announced.
Because it's electric rather than internal-combustion, Kitty Hawk says the Flyer is no louder than a lawnmower from 50 feet away.