Kia Telluride concepts get rugged at SEMA

Kia will tout its upcoming Telluride eight-passenger SUV by showing off four concept versions at SEMA.

Kia says the Telluride Horizon Roamer is intended to show how the SUV might be modified for tackling the challenging Rubicon Trail.

The Telluride Cadet Leader gets modifications like skid plates and a brush guard to help protect it during "trailblazing" off-road drives.

The Telluride Desert Drifter is set up for venturing into the arid deserts outside of Las Vegas, with tweaks like Milestar Patagonia Mud Terrain tires and a light bar.

The Telluride Baja Glider is, as its name suggests, inspired by Mexico's off-road terrain, and benefits from multiple LED light bars.

