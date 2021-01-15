Kia previews its upcoming electric vehicles

This dark and shadowy look at Kia's future includes an autonomous pod, a bean-shaped commuter and a more traditional SUV.

kia-4
1 of 12
Kia

Along with a new logo, Kia is previewing a new look for the many electric vehicles it will debut over the next few years.

kia-3
2 of 12
Kia

The yet-unnamed new models range from a traditional SUV to this more compact hatchback.

kia-2
3 of 12
Kia

Seven of these are so-called "purpose-built vehicles" designed to fill very specific mobility niches.

576934
4 of 12
Kia

The automaker also shortened its name, known now simply as Kia rather than Kia Motor Company.

576935
5 of 12
Kia

Expect the new Carnival minivan to be the first model to wear the new badge.

576937
6 of 12
Kia

Kia's cars will have updated styling, too.

576939
7 of 12
Kia

A number of refreshed vehicles are expected to launch beginning later this year.

kia-1
8 of 12
Kia

We can't tell exactly what Kia has in store, but we know they'll all be electric.

576938
9 of 12
Kia

Here's hoping for a mix of cool, useful EVs.

576936
10 of 12
Kia

Keep scrolling to see more teasers of Kia's electric future.

576940
11 of 12
Kia
576933
12 of 12
Kia
Cadillac's eVTOL is an electric, autonomous personal air taxi

Cadillac's eVTOL is an electric, autonomous personal air taxi

6 Photos
2021 Audi A4 sticks to the script

2021 Audi A4 sticks to the script

31 Photos
2021 Kia K5 GT-Line: More than just a pretty new face

2021 Kia K5 GT-Line: More than just a pretty new face

64 Photos
MBUX Hyperscreen: The future of infotainment systems

MBUX Hyperscreen: The future of infotainment systems

10 Photos
2021 Triumph Bonneville T100: The Baby Bonne is just right

2021 Triumph Bonneville T100: The Baby Bonne is just right

22 Photos
2021 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T looks sharp in Sonic Gray

2021 Honda Accord Sport 2.0T looks sharp in Sonic Gray

30 Photos
2021 Dodge Charger Redeye has big power and a wide stance

2021 Dodge Charger Redeye has big power and a wide stance

30 Photos