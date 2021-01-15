This dark and shadowy look at Kia's future includes an autonomous pod, a bean-shaped commuter and a more traditional SUV.
Along with a new logo, Kia is previewing a new look for the many electric vehicles it will debut over the next few years.
The yet-unnamed new models range from a traditional SUV to this more compact hatchback.
Seven of these are so-called "purpose-built vehicles" designed to fill very specific mobility niches.
The automaker also shortened its name, known now simply as Kia rather than Kia Motor Company.
Expect the new Carnival minivan to be the first model to wear the new badge.
Kia's cars will have updated styling, too.
A number of refreshed vehicles are expected to launch beginning later this year.
We can't tell exactly what Kia has in store, but we know they'll all be electric.
Here's hoping for a mix of cool, useful EVs.
Keep scrolling to see more teasers of Kia's electric future.
Discuss: Kia previews its upcoming electric vehicles
