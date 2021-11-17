/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
The Kia EV9 concept was 'inspired by water'

Kia's latest concept previews an all-electric three-row SUV.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Kia EV9 Concept
1 of 27 Kia
Kia EV9 Concept
2 of 27 Kia
Kia EV9 Concept
3 of 27 Kia
Kia EV9 Concept
4 of 27 Kia
Kia EV9 Concept
5 of 27 Kia
Kia EV9 Concept
6 of 27 Kia
Kia EV9 Concept
7 of 27 Kia
Kia EV9 Concept
8 of 27 Kia
Kia EV9 Concept
9 of 27 Kia
Kia EV9 Concept
10 of 27 Kia

We do love the way it looks.

2022-kia-ev9-concept-001
11 of 27 Roadshow

Here's the Kia EV9.

2022-kia-ev9-concept-002
12 of 27 Roadshow

Kia says this concept was "inspired by water," and that's evident in the color.

2022-kia-ev9-concept-003
13 of 27 Roadshow

The suicide doors definitely won't make it to production.

2022-kia-ev9-concept-004
14 of 27 Roadshow

The interior is full of recycled materials.

2022-kia-ev9-concept-005
15 of 27 Roadshow

Looks like the future.

2022-kia-ev9-concept-006
16 of 27 Roadshow

The EV9 rides on the same E-GMP architecture that underpins a number of other EVs in the Hyundai Motor Group.

2022-kia-ev9-concept-007
17 of 27 Roadshow

It can accept 350-kilowatt DC fast-charging.

2022-kia-ev9-concept-008
18 of 27 Roadshow

Kia says the EV9 will come to production. 

2022-kia-ev9-concept-009
19 of 27 Roadshow

When? Who knows.

2022-kia-ev9-concept-010
20 of 27 Roadshow

The EV9 packs tons of interesting lighting touches.

2022-kia-ev9-concept-011
21 of 27 Roadshow
2022-kia-ev9-concept-012
22 of 27 Roadshow
2022-kia-ev9-concept-013
23 of 27 Roadshow
2022-kia-ev9-concept-014
24 of 27 Roadshow
2022-kia-ev9-concept-015
25 of 27 Roadshow
2022-kia-ev9-concept-016
26 of 27 Roadshow
2022-kia-ev9-concept-017
27 of 27 Roadshow

