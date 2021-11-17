The Kia EV9 concept was 'inspired by water'

Kia's latest concept previews an all-electric three-row SUV.
We do love the way it looks.
Here's the Kia EV9.
Kia says this concept was "inspired by water," and that's evident in the color.
The suicide doors definitely won't make it to production.
The interior is full of recycled materials.
Looks like the future.
The EV9 rides on the same E-GMP architecture that underpins a number of other EVs in the Hyundai Motor Group.
It can accept 350-kilowatt DC fast-charging.
Kia says the EV9 will come to production.
When? Who knows.
The EV9 packs tons of interesting lighting touches.