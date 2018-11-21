Feast upon five teasers of the 2020 Kia Soul

  • 2020 Kia Soul Teaser
Kia has teased the 2020 Soul yet again before its debut at the 2018 LA Auto Show.     

Kia also announced that the Soul will get a "ruggedly styled" X trim, in addition to the usual trim levels like LX, EX and S.    

The automaker said that regular gas-engine variants of the 2020 Soul will get either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated I4 or a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4.   

The Soul EV, as we mentioned with the last teaser, will come back to the US, albeit in limited markets.   

We'll find out more when the 2020 Soul debuts next week in LA.

