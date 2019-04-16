Karma debuts its New Dawn, three new and updated models in Shanghai

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2020 Karma Revero GT is a reworked version of the Fisker-based Revero that Karma has been selling for awhile.
For 2020, the Revero ditches the four-cylinder GM engine and swaps it for a three-cylinder BMW engine.
Electrical range goes up from 50 miles to 80 miles.
The folks at Karma are selling a California lifestyle with the Karma.
Despite looking broadly similar to the car it replaces, Karma says, the car is all new from the beltline down.
Karma partnered with legendary design house Pininfarina to produce the Pininfarina GT.
This car is essentially mechanically identical to the Revero on which it is based.
The body benefits from the addition of a Ferrari-like nose.
The biggest exterior change comes in the form of the deletion of the two rear doors.
Adding a second model without actually having to engineer a second model is part of Karma's "value-forward business plan."
The Karma SC1 Vision concept is meant to show the battery-electric future of Karma.
The company worked with ex-Mazda designer Jacques Flynn on the exterior design of the roadster.
The body of the SC1 draws heavily from the racing aircraft of the 1930s.
Inside, the cockpit is heavily divided, with most of the focus being lavished on the driver.
The SC1's "wing doors" are massive and remind us a little of Koenigsegg's dihedral synchro-helix doors.