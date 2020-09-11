Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept: Yeah, it's got a Hemi

But the question remains: Will Jeep actually put it into production?

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
1 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

This cool dude is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept.


Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
2 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

In other words, it's a Hemi V8-powered Wrangler. Awesome.


Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
3 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The concept features 37-inch mud tires wrapped around 17-inch wheels.


Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
4 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The Hemi V8 makes 450 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque.


Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
5 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Jeep says the concept can accelerate to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds.


Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
6 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

The front bumper has an integrated Warn winch.


Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
7 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

That's 392 as in 392-cubic-inch V8 engine.


Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
8 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Pretty mean, huh?


Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
9 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Unfortunately, Jeep hasn't said if it'll put this into production. Fingers crossed.


Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
10 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Keep scrolling for more photos of this one-off concept.


Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
11 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
12 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
13 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
14 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
15 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
16 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept
17 of 17
Steven Ewing/Roadshow

