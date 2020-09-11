Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept: Yeah, it's got a Hemi

But the question remains: Will Jeep actually put it into production?
This cool dude is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392 Concept.
In other words, it's a Hemi V8-powered Wrangler. Awesome.
The concept features 37-inch mud tires wrapped around 17-inch wheels.
The Hemi V8 makes 450 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque.
Jeep says the concept can accelerate to 60 mph in less than 5 seconds.
The front bumper has an integrated Warn winch.
That's 392 as in 392-cubic-inch V8 engine.
Pretty mean, huh?
Unfortunately, Jeep hasn't said if it'll put this into production. Fingers crossed.
Keep scrolling for more photos of this one-off concept.
