Hennessey's Jeep Grand Cherokee is a 181-mph Christmas tree delivery sleigh

Texas tuner Hennessey Performance is claiming it has captured the record for the the World's Fastest Christmas Tree: 181 mph.
The run was conducted on a closed test course using a modified 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
Stock Trackhawk models already brandish a ridiculous 707 horsepower, but the Hennessey model brings that total up to 1,000.
Hennessey went to Lowe's and bought a six-foot Douglas Fir, strung up some lights, and strapped it down to a suction-cup roof rack for the record run.
Don't worry, a pro driver was involved.
Hennessey has done this sort of stunt before: In 2017, it took one of its modified Dodge Challenger Widebody models to 173 mph -- and it had a smaller Christmas tree on its roof.
Considering how much less aerodynamic the Jeep would seem to be than the Challenger coupe, this seems like a particularly impressive top speed.
The high-speed run was conducted at the Continental Tire Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas, about 90 minutes west of San Antonio.
Of course, all of this "World's Fastest" talk may be a bit glib -- we're not aware of the stopwatch-wielding folks at Guinness World Records (let alone the FIA) actually having an official record for such things.
That said, in the holiday spirit, we're going to give this one to Hennessey. If nothing else, its HPE1000-modified Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk seems like one cool sleigh.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of this 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk tuned by Hennessey.