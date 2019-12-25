Hennessey's Jeep Grand Cherokee is a 181-mph Christmas tree delivery sleigh

  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk
  • Hennessey Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Texas tuner Hennessey Performance is claiming it has captured the record for the the World's Fastest Christmas Tree: 181 mph.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
1
of 35

The run was conducted on a closed test course using a modified 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
2
of 35

Stock Trackhawk models already brandish a ridiculous 707 horsepower, but the Hennessey model brings that total up to 1,000.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
3
of 35

Hennessey went to Lowe's and bought a six-foot Douglas Fir, strung up some lights, and strapped it down to a suction-cup roof rack for the record run.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
4
of 35

Don't worry, a pro driver was involved.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
5
of 35

Hennessey has done this sort of stunt before: In 2017, it took one of its modified Dodge Challenger Widebody models to 173 mph -- and it had a smaller Christmas tree on its roof.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
6
of 35

Considering how much less aerodynamic the Jeep would seem to be than the Challenger coupe, this seems like a particularly impressive top speed.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
7
of 35

The high-speed run was conducted at the Continental Tire Proving Grounds in Uvalde, Texas, about 90 minutes west of San Antonio.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
8
of 35

Of course, all of this "World's Fastest" talk may be a bit glib -- we're not aware of the stopwatch-wielding folks at Guinness World Records (let alone the FIA) actually having an official record for such things.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
9
of 35

That said, in the holiday spirit, we're going to give this one to Hennessey. If nothing else, its HPE1000-modified Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk seems like one cool sleigh.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
10
of 35

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of this 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk tuned by Hennessey.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
11
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
12
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
13
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
14
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
15
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
16
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
17
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
18
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
19
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
20
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
21
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
22
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
23
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
24
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
25
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
26
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
27
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
28
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
29
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
30
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
31
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
32
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
33
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
34
of 35
Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Hennessey
35
of 35
Now Reading

Hennessey's Jeep Grand Cherokee is a 181-mph Christmas tree delivery sleigh

Up Next

Jeep Gladiator Gravity is a concept you can build now

Latest Stories

2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special review: Wild hogs can't be broken

2019 Harley-Davidson Street Glide Special review: Wild hogs can't be broken

by
Jeep Grand Cherokee tuned by Hennessey claims World's Fastest Christmas Tree record

Jeep Grand Cherokee tuned by Hennessey claims World's Fastest Christmas Tree record

by
Rivian R1T and R1S getting Tank Turn for the world's coolest donuts

Rivian R1T and R1S getting Tank Turn for the world's coolest donuts

by
BMW is being investigated by the SEC for falsifying US sales data

BMW is being investigated by the SEC for falsifying US sales data

by
At Radwood, a '93 Prelude and a Renntech-tuned '97 E-Class are two sides of the same coin

At Radwood, a '93 Prelude and a Renntech-tuned '97 E-Class are two sides of the same coin

by