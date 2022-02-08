Jeep and Razor team up on RX200 "Trail Rated" electric scooter

With a top speed of 12 mph and a ride time of around 40 minutes, don't expect to traverse the Rubicon trail on this lil' fella.
Razor has partnered with Jeep on this branded electric scooter, dubbed the RX200.
The scooter features several nods to Jeep's styling heritage including army green paint and a white army star.
It has a top speed of around 12 mph and Razor claims a ride time of around 40 minutes.
The scooter has eight-inch pneumatic tires to make off-road riding possible (technically).
But we wouldn't expect this lil guy to handle anything dirtier than a hard-packed dirt road.