Jeep and Razor team up on RX200 "Trail Rated" electric scooter

With a top speed of 12 mph and a ride time of around 40 minutes, don't expect to traverse the Rubicon trail on this lil' fella.

Kyle Hyatt
Kyle Hyatt

jeep-rx200-gr-badge
1 of 5 Razor

Razor has partnered with Jeep on this branded electric scooter, dubbed the RX200.

jeep-rx200-gr-badge2
2 of 5 Razor

The scooter features several nods to Jeep's styling heritage including army green paint and a white army star.

jeep-rx200-gr-front
3 of 5 Razor

It has a top speed of around 12 mph and Razor claims a ride time of around 40 minutes.

jeep-rx200-gr-fronttire
4 of 5 Razor

The scooter has eight-inch pneumatic tires to make off-road riding possible (technically).

jeep-rx200-gr-sideleft
5 of 5 Razor

But we wouldn't expect this lil guy to handle anything dirtier than a hard-packed dirt road.

