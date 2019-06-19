The cars with the best initial quality in 2019, according to J.D. Power

By make and model
The Porsche 911 had the fewest reported problems of any car in the auto industry with a score of 58 problems per 100 vehicles.
The Rio beat out the Hyundai Accent and Nissan Versa to claim the top spot in this category.
The BMW 2 Series didn't have any competition in this segment, because no other applicable car performed at or above the segment's average.
The Forte came out ahead of the Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla, both of which were tied for second place.
The BMW-bred Cooper eked out a win ahead of the Hyundai Veloster.
The G70 -- winner of this year's Roadshow Shift Award for Car of the Year -- trumped the BMW 4 Series and Kia Stinger in its segment.
The Malibu is actually tied for the top spot in this segment with the Ford Fusion.
Both the Malibu and Fusion came out ahead of the Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima, both of which were tied for second. There are a lot of ties in this segment.
The Challenger, like the 2 Series, was the only vehicle eligible for this segment, making it the winner by default.
The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class beat the Genesis G80 and the Audi A7 in this segment, and those are two very good cars.
Large cars aren't exactly a popular segment these days, but the Maxima squeezed out a victory ahead of the Toyota Avalon and Chrysler 300.
The Sportage might look funky, but it has the best initial quality in its segment, beating the Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Kona.
The Equinox beat out the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue for the top spot in the compact SUV segment.
The X4 and its funky roof came out ahead of the Lincoln MKC and the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.
Ford's new midsize pickup managed to beat two old trucks, the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma, for the No. 1 spot in this segment.
Hyundai's Sante Fe trounced the Ford Flex, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Kia Sorento and Nissan Murano in the midsize SUV category.
The RX topped the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and the Lincoln Nautilus here.
Kia's minivan is still kicking, and its quality was enough to put it over the Dodge Grand Caravan and Toyota Sienna.
Chevy's big-boy Tahoe claimed the top spot in this segment ahead of the Toyota Sequoia and Ford Expedition.
It's old, but that means Cadillac has had plenty of time to iron out the kinks in the Escalade, which beat the much newer Lincoln Navigator in this segment.
The Nissan Titan beat the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra in this segment.
The Silverado HD came out ahead of the Ford Super Duty in the study's final category.