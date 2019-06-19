The cars with the best initial quality in 2019, according to J.D. Power

  • 2019 Porsche 911
Top car overall: Porsche 911

The Porsche 911 had the fewest reported problems of any car in the auto industry with a score of 58 problems per 100 vehicles.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
1
of 22

Small car: Kia Rio

The Rio beat out the Hyundai Accent and Nissan Versa to claim the top spot in this category.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
2
of 22

Small premium car: BMW 2 Series

The BMW 2 Series didn't have any competition in this segment, because no other applicable car performed at or above the segment's average.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:BMW
3
of 22

Compact car: Kia Forte

The Forte came out ahead of the Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla, both of which were tied for second place.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
4
of 22

Compact sporty car: Mini Cooper

The BMW-bred Cooper eked out a win ahead of the Hyundai Veloster.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Mini
5
of 22

Compact premium car: Genesis G70

The G70 -- winner of this year's Roadshow Shift Award for Car of the Year -- trumped the BMW 4 Series and Kia Stinger in its segment.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of 22

Midsize car: Chevy Malibu

The Malibu is actually tied for the top spot in this segment with the Ford Fusion.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
7
of 22

Midsize car: Ford Fusion

Both the Malibu and Fusion came out ahead of the Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima, both of which were tied for second. There are a lot of ties in this segment.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
8
of 22

Midsize sporty car: Dodge Challenger

The Challenger, like the 2 Series, was the only vehicle eligible for this segment, making it the winner by default.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Dodge
9
of 22

Midsize premium car: Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class

The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class beat the Genesis G80 and the Audi A7 in this segment, and those are two very good cars.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
10
of 22

Large car: Nissan Maxima

Large cars aren't exactly a popular segment these days, but the Maxima squeezed out a victory ahead of the Toyota Avalon and Chrysler 300.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Nick Miotke/Roadshow
11
of 22

Small SUV: Kia Sportage

The Sportage might look funky, but it has the best initial quality in its segment, beating the Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Kona.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
12
of 22

Compact SUV: Chevy Equinox

The Equinox beat out the Ford Escape, Honda CR-V and Nissan Rogue for the top spot in the compact SUV segment.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
13
of 22

Compact premium SUV: BMW X4

The X4 and its funky roof came out ahead of the Lincoln MKC and the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
14
of 22

Midsize pickup: Ford Ranger

Ford's new midsize pickup managed to beat two old trucks, the Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma, for the No. 1 spot in this segment.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Ford
15
of 22

Midsize SUV: Hyundai Santa Fe

Hyundai's Sante Fe trounced the Ford Flex, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Kia Sorento and Nissan Murano in the midsize SUV category.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/Roadshow
16
of 22

Midsize premium SUV: Lexus RX

The RX topped the Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and the Lincoln Nautilus here.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Jon Wong/Roadshow
17
of 22

Minivan: Kia Sedona

Kia's minivan is still kicking, and its quality was enough to put it over the Dodge Grand Caravan and Toyota Sienna.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Kia
18
of 22

Large SUV: Chevy Tahoe

Chevy's big-boy Tahoe claimed the top spot in this segment ahead of the Toyota Sequoia and Ford Expedition.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
19
of 22

Large premium SUV: Cadillac Escalade

It's old, but that means Cadillac has had plenty of time to iron out the kinks in the Escalade, which beat the much newer Lincoln Navigator in this segment.

Get Your Local Price
Read Full Review
Published:Caption:Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 22

Large light-duty pickup: Nissan Titan

The Nissan Titan beat the Ford F-150 and Toyota Tundra in this segment.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Nissan
21
of 22

Large heavy-duty pickup: Chevy Silverado HD

The Silverado HD came out ahead of the Ford Super Duty in the study's final category.

Get Your Local Price
Read First Take
Published:Caption:Photo:Chevrolet
22
of 22
