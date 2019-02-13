The most dependable 2016 vehicles, according to J.D. Power

  • 2016-porsche-911
Overall: 2016 Porsche 911

This is the first year J.D. Power has given an overall award, and it goes to none other than the venerable Porsche 911.

Small car: 2016 Chevy Sonic

The Hyundai Accent and Nissan Versa received honorable mentions in the small car category.

Compact car: 2016 Buick Verano

The Toyota Corolla and Chevy Cruze received honorable mentions here.

Compact sporty car: 2016 Mini Cooper

The Mazda MX-5 Miata was the runner up in this category.

Compact MPV: 2016 Kia Soul

The Toyota Prius V was hot on its heels.

Compact premium car: 2016 Lexus ES

The Audi A4 and A5 received honorable mentions.

Midsize car: 2016 Toyota Camry

The Buick Regal and VW Passat tied for second place here.

Midsize sporty car: 2016 Dodge Challenger

No other car was ranked in this category. Hooray for winning by default!

Midsize premium car: 2016 BMW 5 Series

The Audi A7 and Mercedes E-Class received honorable mentions.

Large car: 2016 Buick LaCrosse

The Chevy Impala and Toyota Avalon received honorable mentions.

Small SUV: 2016 VW Tiguan

The Buick Encore and Kia Sportage tied for second place.

Small premium SUV: 2016 Audi Q3

The BMW X1 received an honorable mention.

Compact SUV: 2016 Chevy Equinox

The GMC Terrain and Toyota RAV4 received honorable mentions.

Compact premium SUV: 2016 BMW X3

The Porsche Macan and Infiniti QX50 received honorable mentions.

Midsize pickup: 2016 Nissan Frontier

The Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon received honorable mentions.

Midsize SUV: 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe

The Chevy Traverse and Toyota Highlander received honorable mentions.

Midsize premium SUV: 2016 Lexus GX

The Lexus RX and Mercedes GLE-Class received honorable mentions.

Minivan: 2016 Chrysler Town & Country

The Toyota Sienna was the sole runner up.

Large SUV: 2016 Ford Expedition

The Chevy Tahoe and Suburban received honorable mentions.

Large light-duty pickup: 2016 Toyota Tundra

The Chevrolet Silverado received an honorable mention.

Large heavy-duty pickup: 2016 Chevy Silverado HD

The Ford Super Duty lineup received an honorable mention.

