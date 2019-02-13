The most dependable 2016 vehicles, according to J.D. Power

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the first year J.D. Power has given an overall award, and it goes to none other than the venerable Porsche 911.
The Hyundai Accent and Nissan Versa received honorable mentions in the small car category.
The Toyota Corolla and Chevy Cruze received honorable mentions here.
The Mazda MX-5 Miata was the runner up in this category.
The Toyota Prius V was hot on its heels.
The Audi A4 and A5 received honorable mentions.
The Buick Regal and VW Passat tied for second place here.
No other car was ranked in this category. Hooray for winning by default!
The Audi A7 and Mercedes E-Class received honorable mentions.
The Chevy Impala and Toyota Avalon received honorable mentions.
The Buick Encore and Kia Sportage tied for second place.
The BMW X1 received an honorable mention.
The GMC Terrain and Toyota RAV4 received honorable mentions.
The Porsche Macan and Infiniti QX50 received honorable mentions.
The Chevy Colorado and GMC Canyon received honorable mentions.
The Chevy Traverse and Toyota Highlander received honorable mentions.
The Lexus RX and Mercedes GLE-Class received honorable mentions.
The Toyota Sienna was the sole runner up.
The Chevy Tahoe and Suburban received honorable mentions.
The Chevrolet Silverado received an honorable mention.
The Ford Super Duty lineup received an honorable mention.