Check Out All Three Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Concepts

You won't be able to buy one, but that's fine, because a PS5 is way more affordable than an entire race car.

Andrew Krok
Andrew Krok

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster
Jaguar on Wednesday unveiled the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster.    

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster
This is the third Vision Gran Turismo car from Jaguar, following the Vision GT Coupe and the Vision GT SV.     

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster
Its smooth aesthetics and single-seat layout hearken back to the days of vintage Jaguar race cars like the D-Type.     

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster
In fact, there's a pretty strong family line to the D-Type here, thanks to that fin atop the body.     

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster
As you might expect, the Vision Gran Turismo Roadster is electric.     

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster
Three electric motors provide a net output of 1,006 horsepower and 885 pound-feet of torque, which is enough to send this lithe race car to 60 mph in under 2.0 seconds.     

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster
All you have to do to snag this car is boot up Gran Turismo 7 (you do have a PS5, right?) and slide behind the wheel.     

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster
Jaguar also released the Vision Gran Turismo SV this week after first previewing it in December 2020.     

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster
That one is a little more hardcore, offering a take on endurance racing with a four-motor electric twist.     

Jaguar Vision Gran Turismo Roadster
What do you think about Jaguar's latest concept?

