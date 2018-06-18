  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace
  • Jaguar I-Pace

This is the all-new, all-electric, Jaguar I-Pace crossover SUV!

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
1
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

It's a crossover, so that means two rows of seating for five. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
2
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Those seats are 60/40 split and fold down, giving just over 50 cubic feet of cargo space total.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
3
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The battery pack lives in the floor, and there's a pair of electric motors, one for each axle, giving all-wheel drive and 394 horsepower. Estimated range is 240 miles. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
4
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The interior is as luxurious as you'd expect, with top-shelf materials and a welcoming layout. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
5
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The new infotainment system offers great functionality, but is a bit sluggish to use. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
6
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

One of the nicer features is a navigation system that actually takes the topography of your route into consideration in calculating range. Watch out for those hills!

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
7
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Fast charging uses the CCS standard, which will take about 40 minutes for an 80-percent charge. At home that same charge will take about 10 hours. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
8
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Believe it or not, it's a more than competent off-roader! It'll even wade through water up to 50cm deep.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
9
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The new I-Pace hits dealerships soon, with a starting price of $69,500. Start ticking options and you can go way, way up from there. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
10
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep clicking through for more stunning I-Pace photos.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
11
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
12
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jaguar
13
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
14
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
15
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
16
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
17
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
18
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
19
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jaguar
20
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
21
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
22
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
23
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
24
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
25
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
26
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
27
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
28
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jaguar
29
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
30
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
31
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
32
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-Pace book images Algarve, Portugal Photos - Jed Leicester 07967 091226

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
33
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
34
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
35
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
36
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jaguar
37
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
38
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-Pace book images Algarve, Portugal Photos - Jed Leicester 07967 091226

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
39
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
40
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
41
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
42
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jaguar
43
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
44
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
45
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
46
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
47
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
48
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

iPace detail Jaguar I-Pace book images Algarve, Portugal Photos - Jed Leicester 07967 091226

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
49
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
50
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
51
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
52
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
53
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
54
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Jaguar I-PACE Global Drive, Portugal, 2018

Published:Caption:Photo:Jaguar
55
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-11-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
56
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-35-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
57
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-20-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
58
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-31-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
59
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-16-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
60
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-5-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
61
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-38-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
62
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-24-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
63
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-14-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
64
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-33-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
65
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-7-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
66
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-40-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
67
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-10-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
68
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-43-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
69
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-26-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
70
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

2018-jaguar-i-pace-2-of-43

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
71
of 71
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

Jaguar I-Pace does it all, electrically

Up Next

2018 Jaguar E-Pace offers a friendlier face, tidier proportions

Latest Stories

New shuttle to drive South Australia around town on its own

New shuttle to drive South Australia around town on its own

by
Uber tests out new feature letting people wait for cheaper rides

Uber tests out new feature letting people wait for cheaper rides

by
Elon Musk warns employees about a saboteur in late-night email

Elon Musk warns employees about a saboteur in late-night email

by
Small, efficient used cars are selling like crazy right now

Small, efficient used cars are selling like crazy right now

by
Indian's race-inspired FTR1200 is totally going into production in 2019

Indian's race-inspired FTR1200 is totally going into production in 2019

by
AutoComplete: Audi CEO Rupert Stadler arrested in Germany
1:17

AutoComplete: Audi CEO Rupert Stadler arrested in Germany

by