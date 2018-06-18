Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
This is the all-new, all-electric, Jaguar I-Pace crossover SUV!
It's a crossover, so that means two rows of seating for five.
Those seats are 60/40 split and fold down, giving just over 50 cubic feet of cargo space total.
The battery pack lives in the floor, and there's a pair of electric motors, one for each axle, giving all-wheel drive and 394 horsepower. Estimated range is 240 miles.
The interior is as luxurious as you'd expect, with top-shelf materials and a welcoming layout.
The new infotainment system offers great functionality, but is a bit sluggish to use.
One of the nicer features is a navigation system that actually takes the topography of your route into consideration in calculating range. Watch out for those hills!
Fast charging uses the CCS standard, which will take about 40 minutes for an 80-percent charge. At home that same charge will take about 10 hours.
Believe it or not, it's a more than competent off-roader! It'll even wade through water up to 50cm deep.
The new I-Pace hits dealerships soon, with a starting price of $69,500. Start ticking options and you can go way, way up from there.
