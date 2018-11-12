Tear through the dirt in the Jaguar F-Type rally car

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Say hello to the Jaguar F-Type rally car.
Now, these won't be going into service anywhere, as they're just one-off prototypes built to honor the old-school Jaguar XK 120.
The XK 120 competed in and won various rallies in its time.
Since the XK 120 turns 70 this year, Jaguar saw fit to build a couple F-Types in its honor.
Under the body, Jaguar installed hand-built competition suspension components with softer springs that can handle abuse in the dirt.
Motorsport-derived wheels and tires are built to handle atypical terrain, there's a limited-slip differential to help keep the power down and a hydraulic handbrake lets the driver fishtail the car at will.
There's also a set of upgraded brakes and a roll cage to prioritize safety.
Both cars sport the F-Type's base engine, a 2.0-liter I4 gas engine putting out a hair less than 300 horsepower.
The car's design is actually borrowed from another F-Type special edition -- the F-Type Checkered Flag Limited Edition.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of the F-Type rally car.