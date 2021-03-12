Stop and appreciate the Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition

Jaguar restored 12 cars, and six buyers will get one coupe and one roadster.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar

Take a moment and adore the Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition with us.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar

These are special cars Jaguar restored to celebrate the E-Type's 60th birthday.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar

Six buyers will get one of each.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar

Jaguar will build 12 total, so buyers get one coupe and one roadster.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar

Seriously, they're gorgeous.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar

The cars include some modern engineering, but they're faithful restorations of the car that came in 1961.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar

No word on prices, but they likely cost a very pretty penny.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar

Owners will also have the chance to take their cars on an epic road trip next year with Jaguar.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar

The route will lead them from Coventry, England, to Geneva, Switzerland -- the exact route drivers took to reveal the cars decades ago.

Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar

Keep scrolling to see more of the E-Type 60 Edition!

Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition
Jaguar
