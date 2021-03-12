Stop and appreciate the Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition

Jaguar restored 12 cars, and six buyers will get one coupe and one roadster.
Take a moment and adore the Jaguar E-Type 60 Edition with us.
These are special cars Jaguar restored to celebrate the E-Type's 60th birthday.
Six buyers will get one of each.
Jaguar will build 12 total, so buyers get one coupe and one roadster.
Seriously, they're gorgeous.
The cars include some modern engineering, but they're faithful restorations of the car that came in 1961.
No word on prices, but they likely cost a very pretty penny.
Owners will also have the chance to take their cars on an epic road trip next year with Jaguar.
The route will lead them from Coventry, England, to Geneva, Switzerland -- the exact route drivers took to reveal the cars decades ago.
Keep scrolling to see more of the E-Type 60 Edition!
