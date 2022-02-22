See Inside the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06's Engine

This astonishing new V8 revs to 8,600 rpm and delivers a walloping 670 horsepower without any kind of blower.
The new Z06's engine is an incredible piece of engineering.
Valves are actuated by mechanical finger followers that are light in weight and more stable at high speeds than hydraulic lash adjusters.
This engine's valvetrain is super light.
Cylinder heads are designed to flow huge amounts of air for maximum horsepower.
The direct fuel injectors are mounted on the exhaust side of the head to keep the intake tract as unobstructed as possible.
Ain't this a pretty engine?
The LT6's valvetrain is a work of art.
For maximum rigidity, the block features a bedplate rather than individual main-bearing caps.
The connecting rods are made of titanium and the pistons are forged.
