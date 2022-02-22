/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
See Inside the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06's Engine

This astonishing new V8 revs to 8,600 rpm and delivers a walloping 670 horsepower without any kind of blower.

Craig Cole
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
The new Z06's engine is an incredible piece of engineering. 

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
Valves are actuated by mechanical finger followers that are light in weight and more stable at high speeds than hydraulic lash adjusters. 

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
This engine's valvetrain is super light. 

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
Cylinder heads are designed to flow huge amounts of air for maximum horsepower.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
The direct fuel injectors are mounted on the exhaust side of the head to keep the intake tract as unobstructed as possible. 

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
Ain't this a pretty engine? 

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
The LT6's valvetrain is a work of art.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
For maximum rigidity, the block features a bedplate rather than individual main-bearing caps. 

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
The connecting rods are made of titanium and the pistons are forged. 

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
For more photos of the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06's engine, keep clicking through this gallery.

2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Engine
