Infiniti QX Inspiration concept is cover-worthy

Photos
Videos
Awards
Join / Sign In
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV
  • Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV

Making its debut at the Detroit Auto Show, the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV previews the luxury automaker's first all-electric production vehicle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
1
of 89

As of right now, it's mostly just a design study, so as far as propulsion is concerned, all we know is that it's electric and all-wheel drive.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
2
of 89

But it's a fetching design study at that.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
3
of 89

The tapered roofline reminds us of the Nissan GT-R.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
4
of 89

The arched, single-piece tail lamp has an Audi Q8 aesthetic.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
5
of 89

Coach doors open to reveal an interior resplendent in leather, wood and dot-quilted cloth.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 89

Its panoramic moonroof is louvered with Japanese red cedar.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
7
of 89

The QX Inspiration's nose is a clever example of how a car can have a grille-free fascia without looking like it's been the victim of a rhinectomy.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
8
of 89

Four screens surround the driver. There's also one ahead of the passenger.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
9
of 89

Click or scroll through for more photos of the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept.

Published:Caption:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
10
of 89

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
11
of 89

Published:Photo:Steven Pham/RoadshowRead the article
12
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
13
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
14
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
15
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
16
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
17
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
18
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
19
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
20
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
21
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
22
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
23
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
24
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
25
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
26
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
27
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
28
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
29
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
30
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
31
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
32
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
33
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
34
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
35
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
36
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
37
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
38
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
39
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
40
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
41
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
42
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
43
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
44
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
45
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
46
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
47
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
48
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
49
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
50
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
51
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
52
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
53
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
54
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
55
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
56
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
57
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
58
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
59
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
60
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
61
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
62
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
63
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
64
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
65
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
66
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
67
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
68
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
69
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
70
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
71
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
72
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
73
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
74
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
75
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
76
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
77
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
78
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
79
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
80
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
81
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
82
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
83
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
84
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
85
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
86
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
87
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
88
of 89

Published:Photo:Manuel Carrillo III/RoadshowRead the article
89
of 89
Now Reading

Infiniti QX Inspiration concept is cover-worthy

Up Next

2020 Toyota Supra: A Japanese sports car legend returns

Latest Stories

Reports of the Cadillac CT6's demise were greatly exaggerated

Reports of the Cadillac CT6's demise were greatly exaggerated

by
2019 Detroit Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

2019 Detroit Auto Show: Roadshow's favorite debuts

by
McLaren's Lego Senna is one 50,000th of the price of the real thing

McLaren's Lego Senna is one 50,000th of the price of the real thing

by
Listen to the 1,000-hp Dodge Hellephant crate engine start up

Listen to the 1,000-hp Dodge Hellephant crate engine start up

2:04
VW says its EV offensive will launch at exactly the right time

VW says its EV offensive will launch at exactly the right time

by