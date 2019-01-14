Infiniti QX Inspiration concept is cover-worthy

Making its debut at the Detroit Auto Show, the Infiniti QX Inspiration concept SUV previews the luxury automaker's first all-electric production vehicle.
As of right now, it's mostly just a design study, so as far as propulsion is concerned, all we know is that it's electric and all-wheel drive.
But it's a fetching design study at that.
The tapered roofline reminds us of the Nissan GT-R.
The arched, single-piece tail lamp has an Audi Q8 aesthetic.
Coach doors open to reveal an interior resplendent in leather, wood and dot-quilted cloth.
Its panoramic moonroof is louvered with Japanese red cedar.
The QX Inspiration's nose is a clever example of how a car can have a grille-free fascia without looking like it's been the victim of a rhinectomy.
Four screens surround the driver. There's also one ahead of the passenger.
