Infiniti Project Black S is an electrified weapon

Based off the Q60 Red Sport 400 sports coupe, the Project Black S combines traditional road-car bones with Renault's Formula One technology.

The result is a dual-hybrid powertrain and full drive- and brake-by-wire driving controls, not to mention a whole lot of carbon fiber.

The Project Black S has a unique hybrid system that can not only capture energy during braking like other modern hybrids, it can also create electricity upon acceleration, just like an F1 race car.

This is done by adding two generators on the gas engine's twin turbochargers. These generators harvest the heat created during acceleration.

That energy is stored in a 4.4-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, housed where the rear seat seat would usually be located.

As in F1 cars, the power is deployed in one of two ways.

It helps to spool up those turbos quickly to reduce lag and can send power to the drivetrain -- up to 161 hp of it -- for that sweet, sweet instant electric torque.

The base, gas-powered engine is a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6, putting out 400 horsepower.

Power goes to the rear wheels through a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of Infiniti's latest concept.

