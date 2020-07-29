IIHS and Consumer Reports pick the best used cars for teens

Mazda's entry-level sedan and hatchback offer a lot of value for the money.
They're well-built, safe and surprisingly fun to drive.
The Subaru Impreza offers great economy and standard all-wheel drive.
It's a perfect car for kids in states that get real weather.
The Elantra GT brings good looks, good build quality and a great price to the party.
With lots of standard features and a low cost of ownership, it's an easy contender.
The Subaru Outback has a reputation for long life and go-anywhere ability.
It's also been around forever so finding a nice one should be easy.
The Honda Accord has been a first-car favorite for parents everywhere for a long time.
It's economical, safe and should last forever.
The Jetta from 2016-2018 may not have been at its most exciting, but that makes it even better as a first car.
Add in some Euro styling and your kid will be one of the coolest in the school parking lot.
The Hyundai Genesis offered a shocking amount of standard features and plenty of fun-to-drive performance.
It's also a steal on the used market.
Mazda's CX-5 is a cool-looking and fun to drive small SUV.
Like most Mazdas, it offers stellar value for money.
The Buick Encore might be a little weird-looking, but it's cheap to keep running.
It also has decent standard safety tech and nice interior appointments for the class.
The Chevy Equinox takes the good stuff from the Buick and makes it a little more hip.
It's also likely a little easier to find for a good price.
The GMC Terrain brings "Contractor Grade" to a midsize SUV.
There is plenty of safety and convenience tech inside, and it's going to keep chugging along for a long time.
The Kia Sorento might not be the coolest nameplate on the list, but it's shockingly decent to live with.
It's also not bad to look at and should be pretty hard-wearing even with less than fastidious ownership.
The Murano has always been stylish and thanks to a hard-wearing interior, it's easy to find one in relatively nice shape.
The engine and drivetrain are workhorses and these things sold like hotcakes, so finding one is a breeze.
It's a Toyota and a minivan, so it's basically indestructable.
Your kid won't love you for the lack of cool this thing offers, but with tons of room and unquestionable reliability, it's a solid buy.
Honda's Odyssey has always been one of the more engaging minivans to drive, and it's still a Honda which means cheap to own.
It's won't be the coolest thing in the school parking lot, but it might be one of the smartest buys for your kid.