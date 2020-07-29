IIHS and Consumer Reports pick the best used cars for teens

  • 2017 Mazda3
Mazda 3 (2014 and newer)

Mazda's entry-level sedan and hatchback offer a lot of value for the money.

1
Mazda 3 (2014 and newer)

They're well-built, safe and surprisingly fun to drive.

2
Mazda 3 (2014 and newer)

3
Subaru Impreza (2014 and newer)

The Subaru Impreza offers great economy and standard all-wheel drive.

4
Subaru Impreza (2014 and newer)

It's a perfect car for kids in states that get real weather.

5
Subaru Impreza (2014 and newer)

6
Hyundai Elantra GT (2018 and newer)

The Elantra GT brings good looks, good build quality and a great price to the party.

7
Hyundai Elantra GT (2018 and newer)

With lots of standard features and a low cost of ownership, it's an easy contender.

8
Hyundai Elantra GT (2018 and newer)

9
Subaru Outback (2013 or newer)

The Subaru Outback has a reputation for long life and go-anywhere ability.

10
Subaru Outback (2013 or newer)

It's also been around forever so finding a nice one should be easy.

11
Subaru Outback (2013 or newer)

12
Honda Accord (2013 and newer)

The Honda Accord has been a first-car favorite for parents everywhere for a long time.

13
Honda Accord (2013 and newer)

It's economical, safe and should last forever.

14
Honda Accord (2013 and newer)

15
Volkswagen Jetta (2016-2018)

The Jetta from 2016-2018 may not have been at its most exciting, but that makes it even better as a first car.

16
Volkswagen Jetta (2016-2018)

Add in some Euro styling and your kid will be one of the coolest in the school parking lot.

17
2016 Hyundai Genesis

The Hyundai Genesis offered a shocking amount of standard features and plenty of fun-to-drive performance.

18
2016 Hyundai Genesis

It's also a steal on the used market.

19
Mazda CX-5 (2014 and newer)

Mazda's CX-5 is a cool-looking and fun to drive small SUV.

20
Mazda CX-5 (2014 and newer)

Like most Mazdas, it offers stellar value for money.

21
Mazda CX-5 (2014 and newer)

22
Buick Encore (2016 and newer)

The Buick Encore might be a little weird-looking, but it's cheap to keep running.

23
Buick Encore (2016 and newer)

It also has decent standard safety tech and nice interior appointments for the class.

24
Buick Encore (2016 and newer)

25
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel

The Chevy Equinox takes the good stuff from the Buick and makes it a little more hip.

26
2018 Chevrolet Equinox Diesel

It's also likely a little easier to find for a good price.

27
2018 Chevrolet Equinox

28
GMC Terrain (2014, 2016 and newer)

The GMC Terrain brings "Contractor Grade" to a midsize SUV.

29
GMC Terrain (2014, 2016 and newer)

There is plenty of safety and convenience tech inside, and it's going to keep chugging along for a long time.

30
GMC Terrain (2014, 2016 and newer)

31
Kia Sorento (2016 and newer)

The Kia Sorento might not be the coolest nameplate on the list, but it's shockingly decent to live with.

32
Kia Sorento (2016 and newer)

It's also not bad to look at and should be pretty hard-wearing even with less than fastidious ownership.

33
Kia Sorento (2016 and newer)

34
Nissan Murano (2015 and newer)

The Murano has always been stylish and thanks to a hard-wearing interior, it's easy to find one in relatively nice shape.

35
Nissan Murano (2015 and newer)

The engine and drivetrain are workhorses and these things sold like hotcakes, so finding one is a breeze.

36
Nissan Murano (2015 and newer)

37
2015 Toyota Sienna

It's a Toyota and a minivan, so it's basically indestructable.

38
2015 Toyota Sienna

Your kid won't love you for the lack of cool this thing offers, but with tons of room and unquestionable reliability, it's a solid buy.

39
2015 Toyota Sienna

40
Honda Odyssey (2015 and 2016)

Honda's Odyssey has always been one of the more engaging minivans to drive, and it's still a Honda which means cheap to own.

41
Honda Odyssey (2015 and 2016)

It's won't be the coolest thing in the school parking lot, but it might be one of the smartest buys for your kid.

42
IIHS and Consumer Reports find the best used cars for your teen

Here's a sneak peek at the 2021 Ford Bronco's body in white and chassis in construction

COVID-19 is causing more old cars to stay on the road in the US

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk offers the company's EV tech to Audi, others for a price

The new Kia Soul EV is apparently never coming to the US

