Sideways on the ice is the only way to be

  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • ice racing studs
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing
  • Ice Racing

Welcome to the amazing world of ice racing!

Published:Caption:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
1
of 39

Here, with a little bravery, a little skill and a road car you can engage in some world-class racing action.

Published:Caption:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
2
of 39

Most ice racing clubs are volunteer efforts.

Published:Caption:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
3
of 39

They feature everything from shiny new cars...

Published:Caption:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
4
of 39

...to some rather more vintage contrivances.

Published:Caption:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
5
of 39

Production cars run on unstudded snow tires or street-legal studded tires, like these Nokian Hakkapliitta 9s.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/RoadshowRead the article
6
of 39

If you want to go faster you can step up to some proper race studded tires, like this.

Published:Caption:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
7
of 39

But be prepared for some more serious competition, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
8
of 39

It's thanks to some very dedicated volunteers that any of this is possible.

Published:Caption:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
9
of 39

And if you have the chance, you should definitely try it!

Published:Caption:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
10
of 39

Click or scroll through for more racing on ice.

Published:Caption:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
11
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
12
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
13
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
14
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
15
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
16
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
17
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
18
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
19
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
20
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
21
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
22
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
23
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
24
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
25
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
26
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
27
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
28
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
29
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
30
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
31
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
32
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
33
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
34
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
35
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
36
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
37
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
38
of 39

Published:Photo:Randy Cresci/ClutchphotoRead the article
39
of 39
Now Reading

Sideways on the ice is the only way to be

Up Next

Lego McLaren Senna is made from nearly half a million bricks

Latest Stories

Infiniti is channeling the 1989 Q45 in its new Qs Inspiration concept

Infiniti is channeling the 1989 Q45 in its new Qs Inspiration concept

by
Toyota will allow royalty-free use of some hybrid patents, report says

Toyota will allow royalty-free use of some hybrid patents, report says

by
Hyundai's Student Assurance gives you $900 to put toward student loans

Hyundai's Student Assurance gives you $900 to put toward student loans

by
Volkswagen's bargain EV will be a Seat, report says

Volkswagen's bargain EV will be a Seat, report says

by
Chevy teases new Trailblazer and Tracker for Shanghai Motor Show

Chevy teases new Trailblazer and Tracker for Shanghai Motor Show

by