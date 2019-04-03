Sideways on the ice is the only way to be

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Welcome to the amazing world of ice racing!
Here, with a little bravery, a little skill and a road car you can engage in some world-class racing action.
Most ice racing clubs are volunteer efforts.
They feature everything from shiny new cars...
...to some rather more vintage contrivances.
Production cars run on unstudded snow tires or street-legal studded tires, like these Nokian Hakkapliitta 9s.
If you want to go faster you can step up to some proper race studded tires, like this.
But be prepared for some more serious competition, too.
It's thanks to some very dedicated volunteers that any of this is possible.
And if you have the chance, you should definitely try it!
