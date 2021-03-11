Hyundai Staria: The spaceship from Seoul

Big mic drop from Hyundai on this minivan design.

Hyundai Staria
Hyundai

How cool does the Hyundai Staria look?

Hyundai Staria
Hyundai

This is Hyundai's upcoming minivan, or multipupose vehicle, for countries around the globe.

Hyundai Staria
Hyundai

Its US prospects seem low, though.

Hyundai Staria
Hyundai

Still, it looks super great with a long light bar up front and futuristic elements.

Hyundai Staria
Hyundai

Inside looks mighty luxurious.

Hyundai Staria
Hyundai

Comfy seats are a must for these kinds of vehicles.

