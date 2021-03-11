Hyundai Staria: The spaceship from Seoul

Big mic drop from Hyundai on this minivan design.
How cool does the Hyundai Staria look?
This is Hyundai's upcoming minivan, or multipupose vehicle, for countries around the globe.
Its US prospects seem low, though.
Still, it looks super great with a long light bar up front and futuristic elements.
Inside looks mighty luxurious.
Comfy seats are a must for these kinds of vehicles.
