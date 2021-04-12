Hyundai Staria is the futuristic minivan of our dreams

Unfortunately, it'll have to stay in our dreams because it's not coming to the US.
The Hyundai Staria looks like a futuristic Oldsmobile Silhouette, and that's a good thing.
Under its futuristic skin, it's hiding some awesome interior designs that we hope come to the US.
There is up to 176.6 cubic feet of space with the second- and third-row seats removed.
There are cupholders and USB chargers everywhere.
There is even a moving glovebox that offers more passenger legroom.
The Staria will get either a gasoline or diesel engine, and the diesel version can even be had with a manual transmission.
There are optional ultra-luxe-looking reclining second-row captains chairs.
This kind of comfort brings to mind the line from Get Shorty that this is the Cadillac of minivans.
The Staria is configurable to have up to 11 seats, too, so you're set no matter who or what you need to carry around.
The Staria should go on sale in the latter half of 2021.
