Hyundai Seven electric SUV concept is a living room on wheels

The interior's flat floor allows for all sorts of wild seat configurations.

Andrew Krok
Hyundai on Wednesday unveiled the Seven concept electric SUV at the 2021 LA Auto Show.

It shares its E-GMP dedicated electric-vehicle platform with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6 and Genesis GV60.

The Seven's wheelbase measures an impressive 10.5 feet, about the same as a Mercedes-Benz S-Class.

From a design standpoint, Hyundai didn't just model it after a Palisade; instead, a unique mixture of smooth and hard edges creates a fresh silhouette that looks futuristic as hell, especially out back, where the rear end is almost entirely glass.

And then there's the interior, which more closely resembles a salon than a car.

A bench seat sweeps around from the rear to the side, while individual chairs make use of the concept's uncluttered space to pivot around and slide back and forth.

The Hyundai Seven brings big Volvo 1800ES energy to the LA Auto Show.

The whole concept reads as smaller than it is and wears its proportions well.

The wheels feature active aero, able to pivot vanes to either smooth airflow or cool the brakes.

The semi-hidden lighting on the Seven works well, bringing more of that cyberpunk vibe we love so much on the Ioniq 5.

