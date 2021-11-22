Hyundai RM20e attacks Sonoma Raceway

Hyundai's latest "rolling lab" prototype is a total firecracker.
This is the Hyundai RM20e prototype.
It's one of Hyundai's "rolling lab" test cars.
RM stands for Racing Midship.
That's because this is essentially a mid-engine race car.
But this one doesn't have an engine. It's electric.
The RM20e's electric motors are tuned to produce 810 horsepower.
Hyundai wants to build a sports car for its N division, and this is a test bed for that development.
It's also a test bed for Hyundai's future race cars.
We got to drive it at Sonoma Raceway, and man, is it good.
