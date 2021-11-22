/> ED I T O R S C H O I C E IN N O V A T IO N A W A R D
Hyundai RM20e attacks Sonoma Raceway

Hyundai's latest "rolling lab" prototype is a total firecracker.

steven-ewing-headshot
Steven Ewing
Hyundai RM20e
1 of 14 Hyundai

This is the Hyundai RM20e prototype.

Hyundai RM20e
2 of 14 Hyundai

It's one of Hyundai's "rolling lab" test cars.

Hyundai RM20e
3 of 14 Hyundai

RM stands for Racing Midship.

Hyundai RM20e
4 of 14 Hyundai

That's because this is essentially a mid-engine race car.

Hyundai RM20e
5 of 14 Hyundai

But this one doesn't have an engine. It's electric.

Hyundai RM20e
6 of 14 Hyundai

The RM20e's electric motors are tuned to produce 810 horsepower. 

Hyundai RM20e
7 of 14 Hyundai

Hyundai wants to build a sports car for its N division, and this is a test bed for that development. 

Hyundai RM20e
8 of 14 Hyundai

It's also a test bed for Hyundai's future race cars.

Hyundai RM20e
9 of 14 Hyundai

We got to drive it at Sonoma Raceway, and man, is it good.

Hyundai RM20e
10 of 14 Hyundai

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the Hyundai RM20e prototype.

Hyundai RM20e
11 of 14 Hyundai
Hyundai RM20e
12 of 14 Hyundai
Hyundai RM20e
13 of 14 Hyundai
Hyundai RM20e
14 of 14 Hyundai

