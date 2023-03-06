X
Hyundai's New Kona Is an Electric Head-Turner

Larger than before, the new Kona features a sharp design inspired by Hyundai's Ioniq electric vehicles and a visor-like fascia that accentuates its increased width.

Antuan Goodwin
Antuan Goodwin
See full bio
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
1 of 40 Hyundai

Hyundai's second generation Kona debuts this week in gasoline, hybrid and battery electric powered versions.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
2 of 40 Hyundai

The new Kona is longer and wider than before.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
3 of 40 Hyundai

The additonal width is accentuated by the visor-like front and rear LED light signatures that stretch the entire width of the SUV.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
4 of 40 Hyundai

The longer wheelbase makes way for additional second-row legroom and a slightly larger 65.4 kWh battery pack.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
5 of 40 Hyundai

With improved aerodynamic and a bigger reserve, the new Kona Electric should see a range improvement despite its larger footprint.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
6 of 40 Hyundai

The illusion of widebody fenders is created by undercuts into the body above the wheel arches.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
7 of 40 Hyundai

The strong geometric design draws inspiration from Hyundai's Ioniq 5 electric SUV.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
8 of 40 Hyundai

Check out our first look at the 2024 Hyundai Kona Electric for more details or keep scrolling for even more pics.

2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
9 of 40 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
10 of 40 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
11 of 40 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
12 of 40 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
13 of 40 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
14 of 40 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
15 of 40 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
16 of 40 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
17 of 40 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
18 of 40 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
19 of 40 Hyundai
2024 Hyundai Kona Electric
20 of 40 Hyundai
Hyundai Kona Electric
21 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
22 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
23 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
24 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
25 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
26 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
27 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
28 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
29 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
30 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
31 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
32 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
33 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
34 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
35 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
36 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
37 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
38 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
39 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars
Hyundai Kona Electric
40 of 40 Antuan Goodwin/CNET Cars

