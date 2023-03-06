Hyundai's New Kona Is an Electric Head-Turner

Larger than before, the new Kona features a sharp design inspired by Hyundai's Ioniq electric vehicles and a visor-like fascia that accentuates its increased width.
Hyundai's second generation Kona debuts this week in gasoline, hybrid and battery electric powered versions.
The new Kona is longer and wider than before.
The additonal width is accentuated by the visor-like front and rear LED light signatures that stretch the entire width of the SUV.
The longer wheelbase makes way for additional second-row legroom and a slightly larger 65.4 kWh battery pack.
With improved aerodynamic and a bigger reserve, the new Kona Electric should see a range improvement despite its larger footprint.
The illusion of widebody fenders is created by undercuts into the body above the wheel arches.
