It'll share its powerful engine with the existing Veloster N.
Hyundai officially confirmed that a Kona N performance crossover is coming soon.
The Kona N will use the same turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four as the Veloster N.
It'll also use Hyundai's new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.
We don't yet know if the Kona N will have front- or all-wheel drive.
The Kona N will have larger front grilles and a sportier overall appearance.
A bigger rear spoiler and dual exhaust tips are also part of the package.
No interior photos were released, but expect new bucket seats and other performance bits.
The Kona N should also get bigger brakes and a new suspension setup.
Expect the Kona N to debut in the coming weeks.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Discuss: The Kona N will be Hyundai's first performance crossover
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.