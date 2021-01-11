The Kona N will be Hyundai's first performance crossover

It'll share its powerful engine with the existing Veloster N.

Hyundai

Hyundai officially confirmed that a Kona N performance crossover is coming soon.

Hyundai

The Kona N will use the same turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four as the Veloster N.

Hyundai

It'll also use Hyundai's new eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Hyundai

We don't yet know if the Kona N will have front- or all-wheel drive.

Hyundai

The Kona N will have larger front grilles and a sportier overall appearance.

Hyundai

A bigger rear spoiler and dual exhaust tips are also part of the package.

Hyundai

No interior photos were released, but expect new bucket seats and other performance bits.

Hyundai

The Kona N should also get bigger brakes and a new suspension setup.

Hyundai

Expect the Kona N to debut in the coming weeks.

