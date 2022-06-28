X
Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Is a Slippery Sedan with Strange Details

Hyundai continues to put out the industry's most interesting designs.

Daniel Golson
Daniel Golson
golson-hs

Daniel Golson

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
1 of 14 Hyundai

Hyundai released the first images of the new Ioniq 6 sedan.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
2 of 14 Hyundai

Its styling is inspired by the 2020 Prophecy concept.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
3 of 14 Hyundai

The sleek body has a drag coefficient of 0.21, matching the Lucid Air.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
4 of 14 Hyundai

Over 700 parametric pixel lights are used in the design.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
5 of 14 Hyundai

The rear spoiler is super cool.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
6 of 14 Hyundai

The interior has wild ambient lighting.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
7 of 14 Hyundai

A pair of 12-inch screens is standard.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
8 of 14 Hyundai

Expect a range of over 300 miles.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
9 of 14 Hyundai

The Ioniq 6 will make its full debut at the Busan Auto Show next month.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
10 of 14 Hyundai

Keep scrolling or swiping to see more of the Ioniq 6.

Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
11 of 14 Hyundai
Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
12 of 14 Hyundai
Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
13 of 14 Hyundai
Hyundai Ioniq 6 electric sedan
14 of 14 Hyundai

