Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV Is a Slippery Sedan with Strange Details

Hyundai released the first images of the new Ioniq 6 sedan.
Its styling is inspired by the 2020 Prophecy concept.
The sleek body has a drag coefficient of 0.21, matching the Lucid Air.
Over 700 parametric pixel lights are used in the design.
The rear spoiler is super cool.
The interior has wild ambient lighting.
A pair of 12-inch screens is standard.
Expect a range of over 300 miles.
The Ioniq 6 will make its full debut at the Busan Auto Show next month.
