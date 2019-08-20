Hyundai's N division has a treat coming to the Frankfurt Auto Show next month: the i30 N Project C.
The Project C will be lighter than a standard i30 N.
A few extra aerodynamic cues should help make the hatchback a slicker thing, too.
No word on if there's more power included.
Less weight and more aero are always good even without more power.
The standard i30 N makes 271 horsepower.
The N division named the car after the Area C development track.
Area C is situated in the Namyang R&D center in South Korea.
Clearly, Area C is where all the fun stuff happens.