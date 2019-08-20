  • Hyundai i30 N Project C
  • Hyundai i30 N Project C
  • Hyundai i30 N Project C
  • Hyundai i30 N Project C
  • Hyundai i30 N Project C
  • Hyundai i30 N Project C
  • Hyundai i30 N Project C
  • Hyundai i30 N Project C
  • Hyundai i30 N Project C

Hyundai's N division has a treat coming to the Frankfurt Auto Show next month: the i30 N Project C.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
1
of 9

The Project C will be lighter than a standard i30 N.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
2
of 9

A few extra aerodynamic cues should help make the hatchback a slicker thing, too.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
3
of 9

No word on if there's more power included.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
4
of 9

Less weight and more aero are always good even without more power.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
5
of 9

The standard i30 N makes 271 horsepower.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
6
of 9

The N division named the car after the Area C development track.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
7
of 9

Area C is situated in the Namyang R&D center in South Korea.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
8
of 9

Clearly, Area C is where all the fun stuff happens.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Hyundai
9
of 9
Now Reading

Hyundai i30 N Project C gets racier

Up Next

Mercedes-Benz EQV is emissions-free van life

Latest Stories

Europe won't be treated to the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Europe won't be treated to the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

by
Nissan and Infiniti dealers crippled after power outage shuts down key systems

Nissan and Infiniti dealers crippled after power outage shuts down key systems

by
Mercedes-Benz will join voluntary California emissions rules, report says

Mercedes-Benz will join voluntary California emissions rules, report says

by
We’re giving away $1,500 for your next road trip

We’re giving away $1,500 for your next road trip

by
Is Armor All the best tire shine?

Is Armor All the best tire shine?

by