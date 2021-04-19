Hyundai's Heritage Series Pony is achingly beautiful

This modernized small car features tons of tech and even more style.
This is the Hyundai Heritage Series Pony.
This retro-futuristic hatchback is achingly cool.
What do you think of this gussied-up car?
We love the Hyundai Heritage Series Pony's interior.
There's no shortage of high-end materials in this reimagined Pony, like premium leather and brushed metal.
The instrument cluster consists of lighted vacuum tubes. How cool is that?
This car will be on display at the Hyundai Motorstudio Busan from April 8 to June 27 as part of the company's Reflections in Motion exhibition.
The headlights and taillamps are made up of blocky LEDs.
This interior looks both inviting and comfortable.
For many more photos of the Hyundai Heritage Series Pony, keep clicking through this gallery.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.