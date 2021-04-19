Hyundai's Heritage Series Pony is achingly beautiful

This modernized small car features tons of tech and even more style.

Heritage Series Pony
Hyundai

This is the Hyundai Heritage Series Pony.

Heritage Series Pony
Hyundai

This retro-futuristic hatchback is achingly cool.

Heritage Series Pony
Hyundai

What do you think of this gussied-up car?

Heritage Series Pony
Hyundai

We love the Hyundai Heritage Series Pony's interior.

Heritage Series Pony
Hyundai

There's no shortage of high-end materials in this reimagined Pony, like premium leather and brushed metal. 

Heritage Series Pony
Hyundai

The instrument cluster consists of lighted vacuum tubes. How cool is that?

Heritage Series Pony
Hyundai

This car will be on display at the Hyundai Motorstudio Busan from April 8 to June 27 as part of the company's Reflections in Motion exhibition.

Heritage Series Pony
Hyundai

The headlights and taillamps are made up of blocky LEDs.

Heritage Series Pony
Hyundai

This interior looks both inviting and comfortable.  

Heritage Series Pony
Hyundai

For many more photos of the Hyundai Heritage Series Pony, keep clicking through this gallery.

Heritage Series Pony
