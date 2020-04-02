2001 Hyundai HCD6 Concept was designed to be an affordable exotic

  • Hyundai HCD6 concept
The 2001 Hyundai HCD6 concept was billed as an affordable exotic.

Although it never reached production, this rear-wheel-drive, mid-engined roadster would have been an interesting rival to the Toyota MR2 Spyder and Mazda MX-5 Miata of its day.

The HCD6 debuted at the 2001 Chicago Auto Show.

The HCD6 didn't have styling that could be mistaken for any other vehicle.

This concept was powered by a 2.7-liter V6 with 215 horsepower -- not bad for the time. 

That engine, incidentally, was borrowed from the then-current Santa Fe SUV.

With snug seating for two, the HCD6's cabin featured striking visuals and material choices.

It could be argued that the HCD6's funky fractal lighting presaged today's highly complex headlights.

The taillamps were no less involved.

Just look at this unusual center-stack control array.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2001 Hyundai HCD6 roadster concept.

