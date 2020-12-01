There are some pretty cool innovations in this new platform, like an integrated charging control unit and bidirectional charging plug that can supply 3.5 kW of power to run separate accessories (like televisions, air conditioners, and so on) running on 110/220-volts.
Vehicles produced on this platform can get over 310 miles on a single charge on the more lenient overseas WLTP test cycle. The batteries will be able to receive 80% of a full charge in 18 minutes, or 62 miles in just 5 minutes.
The company says its first E-GMP vehicle will be the Hyundai Ioniq 5, due in 2021. The first E-GMP Kia vehicle will be a new crossover coming that same year and E-GMP will also spawn at least one new vehicle for the company's upscale Genesis line.
Discuss: Hyundai's E-GMP platform to power lots of EVs, including Kia and Genesis models
