Hyundai's E-GMP platform to power lots of EVs, including Kia and Genesis models

The Hyundai Motor Group will use its new modular platform to build a kaleidoscope of electric crossover SUVs, sedans and performance cars.

Hyundai E-GMP
1 of 11
Hyundai

This is the new Electric-Global Modular Platform by the Hyundai Motor Group.

Hyundai
Hyundai E-GMP
2 of 11
Hyundai

This platform will support the company's goal of introducing 23 BEV models by 2025 across its Hyundai, Kia and Genesis model lines.

Hyundai
Hyundai E-GMP
3 of 11
Hyundai

There are some pretty cool innovations in this new platform, like an integrated charging control unit and bidirectional charging plug that can supply 3.5 kW of power to run separate accessories (like televisions, air conditioners, and so on) running on 110/220-volts.

Hyundai
Hyundai E-GMP
4 of 11
Hyundai

Vehicles on this platform will even be capable of charging other EVs.

Hyundai
Hyundai E-GMP
5 of 11
Hyundai

Models built on E-GMP will have 800-volt charging capability standard with a rate of up to 350 kW. 

However, E-GMP also allows for today's more common 400-volt charging at a rate of up to 150 kW. 

Hyundai
Hyundai E-GMP
6 of 11
Hyundai

E-GMP features an integrated drive axle, where the wheel bearings are combined with the driveshaft to transmit power. 

Hyundai
Hyundai E-GMP
7 of 11
Hyundai

The integrated drive axle is mated to a five-link rear suspension which Hyundai says should improve comfort and stability.

Hyundai
Hyundai E-GMP
8 of 11
Hyundai

A standardized battery pack is mounted under the floor, leaving a flat surface allowing for a variety of seating arrangements and plenty of space.

Hyundai
Hyundai E-GMP
9 of 11
Hyundai

Vehicles produced on this platform can get over 310 miles on a single charge on the more lenient overseas WLTP test cycle. The batteries will be able to receive 80% of a full charge in 18 minutes, or 62 miles in just 5 minutes.

Hyundai
Hyundai E-GMP
10 of 11
Hyundai

A performance model is in the works, too, with around 600 horsepower and a 0-62 mph time of under 3.5 seconds.

Hyundai
Hyundai E-GMP
11 of 11
Hyundai

The company says its first E-GMP vehicle will be the Hyundai Ioniq 5, due in 2021. The first E-GMP Kia vehicle will be a new crossover coming that same year and E-GMP will also spawn at least one new vehicle for the company's upscale Genesis line.

Hyundai
