Hyundai Casper crossover is mega cute and mega small

Designed primarily for South Korea and India, it reminds us of Baby Yoda.

golson-hs
Daniel Golson
The Hyundai Casper is a new supersmall SUV designed primarily for India and South Korea.

It shares its platform with the Hyundai i10 and is nearly 2 feet shorter than the Hyundai Venue.

Its funky styling has us thinking about Baby Yoda.

It's powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine, with the Active model gaining a turbocharger.

No interior photos have been revealed, and we don't know many other details.

The Casper goes on sale in Korea later this year.

