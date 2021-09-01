Hyundai Casper crossover is mega cute and mega small

Designed primarily for South Korea and India, it reminds us of Baby Yoda.
The Hyundai Casper is a new supersmall SUV designed primarily for India and South Korea.
It shares its platform with the Hyundai i10 and is nearly 2 feet shorter than the Hyundai Venue.
Its funky styling has us thinking about Baby Yoda.
It's powered by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder engine, with the Active model gaining a turbocharger.
No interior photos have been revealed, and we don't know many other details.
The Casper goes on sale in Korea later this year.