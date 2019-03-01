Hyundai's 2019 Kona Iron Man edition gets the full Stark Industries treatment

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Hyundai Kona Iron Man Edition gives the Kona the full Stark Industries treatment.
In addition to special paint, the Iron Man edition has a whole host of special limited-edition goodies like unique wheels, a new bumper and tons of red accents.
Inside, the Iron Man Edition gets Tony Stark's signature on the dash as well as special animations on the vehicle's screens.
The Iron Man Edition costs around $3,050 more than the next most expensive trim level Kona.
The Iron Man Edition loses its sunroof in favor of a special red roof treatment with Iron Man graphics.
The car was unveiled at the 2018 San Diego Comic-Con in a ceremony replete with comic book artists and cosplayers.
