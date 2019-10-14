Hymer-BASM VisionVenture camper concept is modern glamping

  • Hymer-BASF VisionVenture concept camper van
Even if you're not fond of the van life, a new concept from camper van maker Hymer and chemical concoctor extraordinaire BASF may make you take a second look.

It's called the VisionVenture concept and it's chock-full of good stuff that makes this more like a rolling five-star hotel, complete with a touches of 21st-century wizardry.

Inside, the glamorous interior is complete with a kitchenette, a dining space and a staircase that leads passengers to a pop-up tent bedroom. The area, which opens up in 60 seconds, is complete with a bed frame and mattress. 

While the spaces aren't atypical of campers, the BASF materials are totally new.

A new imitation leather does its best impression of the material with the added benefit of no organic solvents.

Natural elements like hemp and slate combine with plastics to create some of the interior walls, like in this shower.

Check out all the materials in this nifty infographic.

