Hybrid tech makes Toyota RAV4 Hybrid a fuel economy king (pictures)

Toyota's venerable RAV4 small SUV, on the market since 1994, gains a hybrid gasoline-electric drivetrain for the 2016 model year.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Hybrid drivetrains capture kinetic energy from braking, storing it in a battery and using it to drive the wheels, eliminating an area of energy waste in typical gasoline drivetrains.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Toyota has long experience with hybrid drivetrains, most notably with its Prius model. However, Toyota has extended its hybrid technology to four of its other sedan and SUV models.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The new RAV4 Hybrid can also be had with energy-saving LED headlights.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The RAV4 Hybrid follows this new generation of RAV4, which shows off a lifted nose.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Cabin styling is more functional than aesthetic, and pretty typical for a small SUV.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The RAV4 Hybrid carries five passengers and offers 35.6 cubic feet of cargo room with the rear seats up, and 70.6 cubic feet with the rear seats down.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

With its comfortable suspension tuning, the RAV4 Hybrid works as a daily driver.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Cargo and passenger capacity make the RAV4 Hybrid a good weekend recreation vehicle.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Impressively, all-wheel drive comes standard in the RAV4 Hybrid.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

While the gasoline engine and an electric motor combine power to drive the front wheels, a single electric motor adds push from the rear wheels.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

With its hybrid drivetrain, the RAV4 Hybrid earns EPA fuel economy of 34 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Driver assistance features include adaptive cruise control and a not-very-aggressive lane keeping assist.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

A blind-spot monitor system looks for cars to either side of the RAV4 Hybrid, warning when it is unsafe to change lanes.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Currently, the RAV4 Hybrid sits alone in the small SUV segment as the only one with a full hybrid drivetrain.

Caption by / Photo by Wayne Cunningham/Roadshow
$28,370 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Hybrid tech makes Toyota RAV4 Hybrid a fuel economy king (pictures)

Published:
