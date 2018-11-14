Take a look at how HRE made its 3D-printed titanium wheels

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
HRE Wheels announced this week that it teamed up with GE Additive to create the HRE3D+ concept wheel.
This wild design, which has spokes going through other spokes, was created using 3D-printed titanium.
This allowed the wheel company to create a design that wouldn't be possible through traditional manufacturing methods, like CNC machining, alone.
The wheel was created from titanium powder and a type of 3D printing called electron beam melting.
An electron beam generates heat, which is used to form the powder into metal structures in a vacuum.
Titanium likes to react with oxygen, so the vacuum bit is especially important.
This technology can make more than wheels -- it's being investigated for use in both medical-implant and aerospace manufacturing.
HRE and GE Additive created the wheel in five distinct sections comprising the face of the wheel.
Those five pieces were combined with a custom center section, all of which was eventually bolted to a carbon-fiber wheel rim using titanium fasteners.
Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of HRE's process, in addition to pictures of the final result.