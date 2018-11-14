Take a look at how HRE made its 3D-printed titanium wheels

  • HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels
HRE Wheels announced this week that it teamed up with GE Additive to create the HRE3D+ concept wheel.     

HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels
1
of 30

This wild design, which has spokes going through other spokes, was created using 3D-printed titanium.   

HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels
2
of 30

This allowed the wheel company to create a design that wouldn't be possible through traditional manufacturing methods, like CNC machining, alone.

HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels
3
of 30

The wheel was created from titanium powder and a type of 3D printing called electron beam melting.     

HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels
4
of 30

An electron beam generates heat, which is used to form the powder into metal structures in a vacuum.     

HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels
5
of 30

Titanium likes to react with oxygen, so the vacuum bit is especially important.    

HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels
6
of 30

This technology can make more than wheels -- it's being investigated for use in both medical-implant and aerospace manufacturing.    

HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels
7
of 30

HRE and GE Additive created the wheel in five distinct sections comprising the face of the wheel.     

HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels
8
of 30

Those five pieces were combined with a custom center section, all of which was eventually bolted to a carbon-fiber wheel rim using titanium fasteners.     

HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels
9
of 30

Keep scrolling to check out even more pictures of HRE's process, in addition to pictures of the final result.

HRE3D+ Titanium Wheels
10
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
11
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
12
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
13
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
14
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
15
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
16
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
17
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
18
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
19
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
20
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
21
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
22
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
23
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
24
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
25
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
26
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
27
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
28
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
29
of 30

Published:Photo:HRE WheelsRead the article
30
of 30
Take a look at how HRE made its 3D-printed titanium wheels

Ford's 'self-driving' delivery vans bamboozle the public for good reason

