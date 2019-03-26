Roborace's autonomous race car gets the Hot Wheels treatment

  • Hot Wheels Roborace
Hot Wheels has a new die-cast car, and it's based on the Roborace autonomous racer.

The black-and-yellow livery is the spitting image of the actual Roborace concept.

Roborace is an autonomous race series that aims to fully kick off in 2021.

Look for this Hot Wheels at a store near you.

This is the Roborace concept. Pretty cool, yeah?

This display at the Hot Wheels Roborace Robocar launch event demonstrates the design process from concept ...

... to on-the-shelves reality.

Here's the 1:64-scale car.

Compare that to the actual autonomous Robocar.

The launch event also included a virtual-reality demo of the Robocar climbing Lord March's hill at Goodwood. As you can see, the VR experience is kid-approved.

Click or scroll further for more photos of the Hot Wheels Roborace Robocar launch event.

