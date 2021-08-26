/>
Hot Wheels are a lot more high-tech than you might expect

We went to Hot Wheels HQ to see how a full-size car gets turned into a 1/64-scale die-cast toy.

2020 Hot Wheels Legends Tour winner induction ceremony

Riley Stair was the winner of the 2020 Hot Wheels Legends Tour.

His home-built 1970 Trans Am blew away the judges and is taking home the grand prize.

That grand prize is to have the car turned into a 1/64-scale Hot Wheels toy.

The process to get from a full-size, 1,000-horsepower race car to a toy is complicated.

It involves all kinds of talented people from all around the world.

The designer takes the car and chooses what to accentuate or emphasize to make the car look right at the minuscule scale.

The sculptor turns those designs into a digital clay model using the same technology that trains surgeons.

A master modelmaker turns those digital sculptures into real prototype toys.

Then they get sent off to Asia where they're die-cast and painted.

Packaging design is also critical and requires the work of multiple designers and artists.

Keep going for more pictures of the process.

