Inside Honda's epic IndyCar simulator

This is how the pros learn before they hit the track.
This is the epic HPD IndyCar simulator.
I was lucky enough to strap in and get to run for a few laps.
My coach for the day? IndyCar rookie Romain Grosjean.
Grosjean is no rookie to the world of racing, though, having recently left the world of Formula One.
The simulator runs on 10 PCs and takes a team of engineers just to operate!
It's all hydraulically operated to provide full motion.
Grosjean gave me some much-needed coaching.
My lap times were OK, but not what I'd wanted.
The simulator is located in Indianapolis, just down the road from great team HQs like Chip Ganassi Racing.
Nothing will ever beat the real thing, but as far as simulators go, that was a real rush.