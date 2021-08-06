/>
Inside Honda's epic IndyCar simulator

This is how the pros learn before they hit the track.

Tim Stevens
HPD indycar simulator
This is the epic HPD IndyCar simulator.

HPD indycar simulator
I was lucky enough to strap in and get to run for a few laps.

HPD indycar simulator
My coach for the day? IndyCar rookie Romain Grosjean.

HPD indycar simulator
Grosjean is no rookie to the world of racing, though, having recently left the world of Formula One.

HPD indycar simulator
The simulator runs on 10 PCs and takes a team of engineers just to operate!

HPD indycar simulator
It's all hydraulically operated to provide full motion.

HPD indycar simulator
Grosjean gave me some much-needed coaching.

HPD indycar simulator
My lap times were OK, but not what I'd wanted.

HPD indycar simulator
The simulator is located in Indianapolis, just down the road from great team HQs like Chip Ganassi Racing.

HPD indycar simulator
Nothing will ever beat the real thing, but as far as simulators go, that was a real rush. 

HPD indycar simulator
