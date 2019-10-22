New Honda Fit takes the stage in Tokyo

The new Honda Fit officially makes its debut in Japan.
It's unclear if the new Fit will be offered in the US.
The Fit will be offered in five different trim levels.
Honda will also use a new, two-motor hybrid system in the Fit.
The design isn't quite as cute as before.
But the thin A-pillars will aid in forward visibility.
The Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistance tech is standard on every Fit.
Nice wheels, little guy.
The Honda Fit will go on sale in Japan in early 2020.
