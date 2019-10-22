  • Honda Fit
The new Honda Fit officially makes its debut in Japan.

It's unclear if the new Fit will be offered in the US.

The Fit will be offered in five different trim levels.

Honda will also use a new, two-motor hybrid system in the Fit.

The design isn't quite as cute as before.

But the thin A-pillars will aid in forward visibility.

The Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistance tech is standard on every Fit.

Nice wheels, little guy.

The Honda Fit will go on sale in Japan in early 2020.

Keep clicking or scrolling for more photos of the new Honda Fit.

New Honda Fit takes the stage in Tokyo

Mazda MX-30 EV has suicide doors and cork interior trim

2019 Tokyo Motor Show recap: Debuts from Mazda, Subaru, Toyota and more

Lexus LF-30 Electrified concept debuts with in-wheel motors, in-trunk drone

New Subaru Levorg debuts in Tokyo, here's what it means for the US

Mazda MX-30 debuts in Japan as the brand's first production EV

Tesla's Model Y is coming sooner than expected, but will people embrace it?

