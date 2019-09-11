Honda E is the cute little city car we can't have

  • honda-e-2019-25
Look. How. Cute. This. Is.

Read the article
date 2019-09-11
1
of 31

This is the Honda E, a tiny little city car with an all-electric powertrain.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
2
of 31

Honda first showed the E as a concept, and the production car stays really close to that initial design.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
3
of 31

The E will go roughly 136 miles on a single charge.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
4
of 31

A 33.5-kilowatt-hour battery provides motivation, and the E is available in 134- and 152-horsepower states of tune.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
5
of 31

Regardless of power, all Honda Es produce 232 pound-feet of torque.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
6
of 31

The E starts at the equivalent of about $32,000.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
7
of 31

Not that it matters, since Honda won't bring this little guy to the US.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
8
of 31

Sigh. We want one.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
9
of 31

Keep scrolling for more photos of the Honda E.

Read the article
Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
10
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
11
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
12
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
13
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
14
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
15
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
16
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
17
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
18
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
19
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
20
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
21
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
22
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
23
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
24
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
25
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
26
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
27
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
28
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
29
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
30
of 31

Read the article
Published:Photo:Andrew Hoyle/Roadshow
31
of 31
