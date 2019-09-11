Honda E is the cute little city car we can't have

Look. How. Cute. This. Is.
This is the Honda E, a tiny little city car with an all-electric powertrain.
Honda first showed the E as a concept, and the production car stays really close to that initial design.
The E will go roughly 136 miles on a single charge.
A 33.5-kilowatt-hour battery provides motivation, and the E is available in 134- and 152-horsepower states of tune.
Regardless of power, all Honda Es produce 232 pound-feet of torque.
The E starts at the equivalent of about $32,000.
Not that it matters, since Honda won't bring this little guy to the US.
Sigh. We want one.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the Honda E.